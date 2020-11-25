Canadian motor tech firm Exro to raise $30 million with share offering

Eric Hustedt, left, Sue Ozdemir, centre, and Richard Meaux, of Exro Technologies, stand with one of the company's bicycles in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A Canadian company developing new control products to improve efficiency and performance in electric motors and powertrains is aiming to raise between $30 million and $36.5 million through a public offering of its shares. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh