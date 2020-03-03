Lowe's Canada selling Ace Canada business to owner of TSC for undisclosed price

A Rona store is seen on November 5, 2018 in St. Eustache, Que. Lowe's Canada says it has reached an agreement to sell its Ace Canada business to the owner of TSC Stores as part of its restructuring that saw it close 34 underperforming Rona and Lowe's stores. The Quebec-based home improvement retailer says the asset purchase agreement will see Rona Inc. sell Ace's assets to Peavey Industries, which operates 92 stores in the country under the Peavey Mart, MainStreet Hardware and TSC banners for an undisclosed price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz