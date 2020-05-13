FlightHub granted creditor protection amid travel indusry collapse

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. A Quebec Superior Court judge is granting creditor protection to FlightHub Group Inc. as the Montreal-based travel firm reels from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company cites the "catastrophic" consequences of confinement measures and border shutdowns, which drove down revenues by more than 90 per cent in less than two months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward