Energy leads Toronto market higher as oil surges, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Gains in the energy sector boosted Canada's main stock index as the price of oil surged higher, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.59 points at 17,591.36.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 28.96 points at 30,194.93. The S&P 500 index was up 0.77 of a point at 3,701.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.95 points at 12,731.40.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.48 cents US compared with 78.43 cents US on Monday.
The February crude oil contract was up US$2.26 at US$49.88 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,947.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$3.62 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)