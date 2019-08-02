Sale of B.C. hydroelectric project boosts Fortis Q2 profit to $720 million

Reporters and camera operators are reflected in a puddle while walking past a storage tank during a tour of FortisBC's existing Tilbury LNG facility before the groundbreaking for an expansion project in Delta, B.C., on October 21, 2014. Canadian utility company Fortis Inc. says the sale of its share of a B.C. hydroelectric project helped boost its second-quarter profit to $720 million — nearly three times what it had in the same period last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DDTV

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Canadian utility company Fortis Inc. says the sale of its share of a B.C. hydroelectric project helped boost its second-quarter profit to $720 million — nearly three times what it had in the same period last year.

However, adjusted earnings and revenue for the Newfoundland-based company were below analysts' estimates.

The quarter included a $484-million after-tax gain on the sale of a 51 per cent interest in the Waneta Expansion hydroelectric project in British Columbia.

Fortis says its net profit attributable to common shareholders including the unusual item amounted to $1.66 per share, up from $240 million or 57 cents per share in last year's second quarter.

Excluding the Waneta Expansion sale and the impact of natural gas derivatives, Fortis had $235 million of adjusted earnings, or 54 cents per share, down from $251 million or 59 cents per share in last year's second quarter.

The electric and gas utility company's revenue was $1.97 billion, mainly from businesses in Canada and the United States, up from $1.95 billion a year ago.

Analysts had estimated $2.06 billion of revenue and 57 cents per share of adjusted earnings, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FTS)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.