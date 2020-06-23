Toronto mayor says city's tech sector confident pandemic will foster innovation

Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference to update media on a tentative deal reached between the City of Toronto and the city's outside workers, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb 29, 2020. Tory says the city's technology community is optimistic that the COVID-19 crisis will be followed by a period of rapid innovation like the one that followed the 2008-9 financial downturn.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston