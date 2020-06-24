Racial equality groups grapple with surge in donations

FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, people raise their fists during a rally, in Las Vegas, against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. A flood of donations during the surge of global protests following the death of Floyd have left racial equality and social justice groups in a position they might never have expected to be in: figuring out what to do with a surplus of cash. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)