Under Armour founder Kevin Plank relinquishes CEO post

FILE - In this March 31, 2011, file photo, Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, appears on the "America's Nightly Scoreboard" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. Plank will step down as CEO in the new year to become the company’s executive chairman and brand chief. Patrik Frisk, president and chief operating officer, will become only the second CEO of Under Armour since the athletic gear company was founded in 1996. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)