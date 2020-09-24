Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Mons. Giovanni Angelo Becciu presides over an eucharistic liturgy, at the St. John in Latheran Basilica, in Rome. The powerful head of the Vatican's saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, has resigned from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)