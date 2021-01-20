OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 0.7 per cent in December, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.6 per cent (0.8)

— Prince Edward Island: -0.1 per cent (-0.5)

— Nova Scotia: 0.6 per cent (0.2)

— New Brunswick: 0.4 per cent (-0.4)

— Quebec: 0.8 per cent (0.8)

— Ontario: 0.7 per cent (0.9)

— Manitoba: 0.1 per cent (0.6)

— Saskatchewan: 0.9 per cent (0.8)

— Alberta: 0.8 per cent (1.3)

— British Columbia: 0.8 per cent (1.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021 and was generated automatically.

