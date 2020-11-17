Financials help S&P/TSX composite creep higher, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO - Gains in the financial sector helped Canada's main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.19 points at 16,891.00.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 188.55 points at 29,761.89. The S&P 500 index was down 15.04 points at 3,611.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 25.29 points at 11,898.84.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.33 cents US compared with 76.42 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was down 34 cents at US$41.00 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up nearly a penny at $2.70 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.30 at US$1,886.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.20 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.
