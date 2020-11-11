Toymaker Spin Master sees sales rise, profits fall in third quarter

A person is silhouetted at the Spin Master toy and entertainment company in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Toymaker Spin Master said it saw fading sales of Hatchimal and some Paw Patrol toys in the three months ending Sept. 30, but growing interest in DC-licensed products and Kinetic Sand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

 NSD/

TORONTO - Toymaker Spin Master says its revenue grew 4.3 per cent in its latest quarter as growing interest in DC-licensed products and Kinetic Sand offset fading sales of Hatchimals and some Paw Patrol toys.

The Toronto-based company says revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was US$571.6 million, up from US$548.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The toymaker, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its third-quarter net income was $86.8 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, down from $92.2 million, or 89 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected Spin Master to report revenue of $532.1 million and net income of $79.75 million.

Co-chief executive Ronnen Harary says the company's sales growth puts the company in a strong position for the upcoming holiday shopping season, after the company launched a new streaming show called "Mighty Express" this fall, as well as its Toca Boca brand digital games.

The results come after Spin Master announced a $50-million deal to buy the London-based maker of the Rubik's Cube.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.