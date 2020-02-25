CBRE predicts record $50 billion investment for commercial real estate this year

Office space available in downtown Calgary, Alta., on April 13, 2016. CBRE says Canada could see a record-breaking $50-billion worth of investment in commercial real estate this year as macroeconomic tailwinds and supportive immigration policies support the booming sector. The commercial real estate services firm says the investment would be about $5 billion higher than 2019 and a billion dollars higher than the record set in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh