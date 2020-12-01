Digital nomads continue to live abroad amid pandemic, but with limitations

Artem Polyvyanny, a Canadian digital nomad, is seen in an undated handout photo. Polyvyanny is choosing to work remotely from Mexico during the pandemic, and says it’s not worth paying a premium to live in Toronto right now. Canadians living the digital nomad lifestyle say remote work in foreign countries has become cheaper as a result of the pandemic, but the freedom to go where they wish has been heavily limited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-, *MANDATORY CREDIT*