Ovintiv name a 'blank slate' as Encana plans move to United States

A pedestrian walks past The Bow building where Encana Corp. has it's company headquarters in Calgary on October 31, 2019. The brand Encana Corp. immediately brings to mind two things: energy and Canada. But Ovintiv, the name with which the oil and gas producer plans to re-christen itself once it moves its home base to the United States next year, offers no hint of what it does or where it's from. Branding experts say that's likely the point. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh