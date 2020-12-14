Builders laud green grants, but warn that Liberal climate plan could hike home costs

A worker carries wood as a house under construction is shown in a new subdivision in Beckwith, Ont., on January 11, 2018. The Canadian Home Builders’ Association says the Liberal government’s new $15 billion climate action plan includes welcome incentives for green renovations. But the CHBA is also warning that regulators must be careful not to raise housing costs too steeply when updating the building code, which could outlast incentive programs and make renovations more expensive down the line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick