NTSB: Tesla Autopilot let driver rely too much on automation

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018, file still frame from video provided by KCBS-TV shows a Tesla Model S electric car that has crashed into a fire engine on Interstate 405 in Culver City, Calif. A government report says the driver of the Tesla that slammed into a firetruck was using the car’s Autopilot system when a vehicle in front of him suddenly changed lanes and he didn’t have time to react. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, that the driver never saw the parked firetruck and didn’t brake. (KCBS-TV via AP, File)