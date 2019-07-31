Trump 'rodent' tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

The oven vent inside Carrie Newson's home at the Dutch Village apartments is seen corroded with mildew, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Baltimore. Newson has complained to management about mice and mold in her home but the issues have yet to be fixed. The apartment complex is owned by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, who days earlier vilified Congressman Elijah Cummings' majority-black Baltimore district as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live." (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)