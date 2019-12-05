TORONTO - TD Bank Group's profit slipped in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago, missing analyst estimates for adjusted earnings, amid what it says is a "challenging macroeconomic environment."
The bank says it earned $2.86 billion or $1.54 per share in the quarter ending Oct. 31, down from $2.96 billion or $1.58 per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, TD says had a net income available to shareholders of $2.88 billion, or $1.59 per diluted share, down from $3 billion, or $1.63 per, share last year.
Revenue was $10.34 billion, up from the $10.14 billion a year ago.
Analysts had $1.74 per share of adjusted earnings, on revenue of $9.85 billion, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The bank says Canadian and U.S. retail banking saw earnings rise, while income from wholesale banking was down $126 million, or 44 per cent, from a year earlier on impacts of derivative valuation charges connected to upgrades to the valuation system and related methodologies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)
