Waiting for passengers, American puts Boeing Max in the air

CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO PETE, NOT PET - American Airlines pilots captain Pete Gamble, left, and first officer John Konstanzer chat in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 Max jet before taking off from Dallas Fort Worth airport in Grapevine, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. American Airlines took its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for the first flights with paying passengers later this month. (AP Photo/LM Otero)