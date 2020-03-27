Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators

FiLE - In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump attacked General Motors Friday, March 27, alleging that the company promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients. The attack on Twitter was another step in an escalating feud involving the president, GM, several governors and medical experts over the severity of the coronavirus crisis and just how many ventilators will be needed to handle it.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)