Court approves $1.1 million in fees for accountants, lawyers in QuadrigaCX collapse

Interested parties attend Nova Scotia Supreme Court as Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks creditor protection in the wake of the sudden death of its founder and chief executive in December and missing cryptocurrency worth roughly $190-million, in Halifax on Feb. 5, 2019.A judge has approved over $1.1 million in fees for lawyers and the accounting firm that's probed the controversial demise of QuadrigaCX cyptocurrency exchange. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan