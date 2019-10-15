Cannabis producer Aphria reports $16.4M first-quarter profit, $126.1M revenue

Marijuana plants is shown in this undated handout image provided by Aphria. Cannabis company Aphria Inc. reported a profit of $16.4 million in its latest quarter, its second consecutive quarter of profitable growth. The company said the profit for the quarter ended Aug. 31 amounted to seven cents per share, up from $15.8 million or five cents per share in the prior quarter. Aphria earned $21.2 million or nine cents per share in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Aphria *MANDATORY CREDIT*