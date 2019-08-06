Popular 'Bachelorette' finale boosts ABC in ratings

This image released by ABC shows Jed Wyatt, left, and Hannah Brown from the season finale of "The Bachelorette." On Tuesday‚Äôs finale, viewers saw Brown get engaged to Jed Wyatt. Their happiness was short-lived because the day after their engagement she learned he had a girlfriend when he joined the show. Cameras rolled as she confronted him for more information. (Mark Bourdillon/ABC via AP)