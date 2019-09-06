Fed Chairman Powell says he doesn't expect recession

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 that the Fed is not expecting a U.S. or global recession. But it is monitoring a number of uncertainties, including trade conflicts, and will "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)