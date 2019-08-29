TD Bank reports $3.248B third-quarter profit up from $3.105B a year ago

A TD Bank branch is seen in Halifax on Thursday, March 30, 2017. TD Bank Group says it third-quarter profit grew to $3.248 billion, helped by increased earnings and revenue growth across the bank.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

 AV

TORONTO - TD Bank Group reported its third-quarter profit grew to $3.248 billion, helped by improved results across the bank.

The Toronto-based lender says the profit amounted to $1.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31.

The result was up from $3.105 billion or $1.65 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.79 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.66 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.80 per share for the quarter, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TD chief executive Bharat Masrani says the results reflected increased earnings and revenue growth across all of the bank's business segments.

"Our record earnings are a testament to the strength of our diversified business model which enables us to enrich the lives of our customers as we continue to innovate for the future," Masrani said.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

