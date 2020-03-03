CEO Helena Foulkes out at Hudson's Bay Co, chairman Richard Baker to take over

Helena Foulkes, chief executive officer of Hudson's Bay Co., left, speaks while Richard Baker, executive chairman, listens during the annual general meeting at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on June 12, 2018. Hudson's Bay Co. says its chief executive Helena Foulkes is departing the retailer two years after she was hired. Foulkes will be replaced by executive chairman Richard Baker, who last month won shareholder and court approval to take the company private. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin