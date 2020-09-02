Survey: US companies added just 428,000 jobs last month

An employee of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security WIN Job Center in Pearl, Miss., left, assists a client fill out paperwork, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday, Sept. 2, that businesses added 428,000 jobs in August, a figure that before the pandemic would have represented a healthy gain. But the increase represents a small slice of the 12 million jobs that have been lost to the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)