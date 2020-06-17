Poor People's Campaign eyes 'virtual march' in poverty fight

FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Mariah Kolka holds her daughter, Sophia, 1, outside her Linden, Tenn., home after meeting with advocates from an anti-poverty group, Save the Children. The Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington aims to build upon the nation’s principles to pursue solutions to poverty — something advocates say is getting especially severe in rural areas. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)