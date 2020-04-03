Internet providers explain why they've hiked prices amid an economic downturn

A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver on December, 19, 2012. Amid the workplace disruptions, household distractions and widespread unemployment brought by the COVID-19 crisis, it couldn't be a worse time for consumers to face an internet price increase.But some of Canada's internet service providers, and their national industry association, say they've reluctantly decided to hike prices or reverse previously announced price decreases at this time because of an unresolved battle with cable and phone companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward