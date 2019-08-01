BRP CEO says U.S. tariffs remain a drag on its growing boat business

The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012. BRP Inc. says it has closed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Australia's largest aluminum boat maker, Telwater Pty. Ltd., furthering the company's push into the multi-billion fishing and pleasure boating market - uncharted waters for BRP until last year - despite the pain of ongoing metal tariffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.