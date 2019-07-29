Legal challenge to passenger rights bill should be dismissed: Attorney general

Passengers wait to check-in at Trudeau Airport on July 19, 2017 in Montreal.The attorney general says airlines' legal challenge to Canada's new passenger bill of rights is "ill-founded." In a pair of court filings, the country's top lawyer and the Canadian Transportation Agency say the government will fight air carriers' attempt to overturn rules that beef up compensation for travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz