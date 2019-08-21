OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was two per cent in July, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.0 per cent (0.9)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.7 (0.5)
— Nova Scotia: 1.1 (1.6)
— New Brunswick: 1.8 (1.7)
— Quebec: 2.2 (2.2)
— Ontario: 2.1 (2.0)
— Manitoba: 2.2 (2.7)
— Saskatchewan: 2.0 (2.0)
— Alberta: 1.3 (1.4)
— British Columbia: 2.1 (2.6)
