Investor vows to vote against Encana moving HQ from Calgary to Denver

A pedestrian walks past The Bow building where Encana Corp. has it's company headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on October 31, 2019. A Canadian investment firm with a four per cent stake in Calgary-based Encana Corp. say it will vote against its plan to move its headquarters to the United States. Montreal-based Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. says the planned move to Denver would lead to its removal from the S&P/TSX composite index. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh