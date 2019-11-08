OTTAWA - A quick look at October employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.5)
Employment rate: 62.0 per cent (62.1)
Participation rate: 65.7 per cent (65.7)
Number unemployed: 1,122,700 (1,113,200)
Number working: 19,163,400 (19,165,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (11.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.5)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.3)
