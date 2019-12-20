Exempting Alberta coal mine expansion from federal review called 'hypocrisy'

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announces funding for climate action at the University of Calgary in Calgary on December 17, 2019. Environmental groups says they are disappointed that Ottawa is exempting an Alberta open pit thermal coal mine expansion project from federal environmental review. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, says the Coalspur Vista Coal Mine project at Hinton in western Alberta doesn't need to be designated for federal review because it is subject to the provincial environmental assessment process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh