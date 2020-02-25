George Weston Ltd. reports fourth-quarter profit up from year-ago mark

Galen Weston, CEO of George Weston Limited speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. George Weston Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier, boosted by its underlying business. The company says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $433 million or $2.81 per diluted share, up from $271 million or $1.86 per diluted share in the last three months of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette