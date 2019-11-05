Parkland Fuel plans refinery maintenance, shares up on increased guidance

Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver on May 10, 2011. Shares in Parkland Fuel Corp., Canada's largest independent fuel marketer, are up after it increased its adjusted 2019 earnings guidance on the back of strong third-quarter results. The Calgary-based company says it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization will be $75 million higher than previously forecast, at $1.24 billion. The company which sells gasoline and diesel under brands including Fas Gas, Chevron, Esso, Ultramar and Pioneer, and operates On The Run convenience stores, reported third-quarter net earnings of $26 million, down from $49 million in the year-earlier period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward