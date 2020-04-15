Small Nova Scotia sign maker pivots to make face shields for health workers

Owner Matt Symes, right, and associate Jonathan Kummer, display face shields for health-care workers at United Signs in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Symes and his team has been able to source scarce materials, including sheets of polycarbonate, and 24 km of elastic from small-town quilting stores around Nova Scotia to address a need presented by the COVID-19 crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan