WeWork reveals loss, revenue growth as it prepares IPO

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Adam Neumann, center, co-founder and CEO of WeWork, attends the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq in New York. Office space-sharing company WeWork is getting ready to go public, adding to a growing list of tech businesses making such a move this year. WeWork, which recently renamed itself The We Co., said in a regulatory filing Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 that it now has 527,000 memberships across 29 countries. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File )