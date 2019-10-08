World Bank: Trade tensions could block path out of poverty

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo a garment worker walks with her child from the factory after her shift in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. In a report Tuesday, Oct. 8, the World Bank warns that trade conflicts between major countries, specifically the United States and China, are disrupting supply chains and causing manufacturers to delay investment decisions to avoid getting caught in a trade-war crossfire. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)