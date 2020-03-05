Former UAW President Gary Jones charged with corruption

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich. Federal prosecutors have charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, Thursday, March 5, 2020, alleging he conspired with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million. Jones quit his post in November 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)