Chinese companies commit to oilsands despite setbacks and poor operating results

In this Jan. 22, 2016 photo, a worker stands at a natural gas plant owned by China's state-owned enterprise PetroChina in Suining in southwestern China's Sichuan province. While some European and U.S. companies cut their exposure to the Canadian oilsands, China's Big Three oil giants -- CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec -- seem content to let their bets ride even if the results haven't been spectacular. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chinatopix via AP