Restaurant Brands reports US$257M Q2 profit, beats expectations as sales rise

Burger King and Tim Hortons signs are displayed on St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa on August 25, 2014. Restaurant Brands International Inc., the company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes restaurants, earnings slipped in the second quarter from last year to miss analyst expectations.The company, which reports in US dollars, says it had net income of $257 million, or 55 cents per share in the quarter ending June 30, compared with earnings of $313 million or 66 cents per share last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick