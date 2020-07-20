Fox stars Hannity, Carlson and fired anchor Henry in lawsuit

In this combination photo, Ed Henry, from left, speaks on "Fox & Friends" on Sept. 6, 2019, in New York, Tucker Carlson arrives for the 60th anniversary celebration of NBC's Meet the Press on Nov. 17, 2007, in Washington and Sean Hannity interviews Roseanne Barr during a taping of his show on July 26, 2018, in New York. Two women filed a lawsuit against Fox News that named network stars Hannity, Carlson and Ed Henry. (AP Photo)