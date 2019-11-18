Colorful T-Mobile CEO leaving, even as Sprint deal not done

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, T-Mobile President Mike Sievert, left, and CEO John Legere smile during a press conference in New York. T-Mobile says its colorful CEO John Legere is stepping down next year, even as the wireless company’s long-running effort to merge with rival Sprint remains unfinished. T-Mobile’s current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert, will become CEO in May after Legere’s contract ends. (Brian Ach/AP Images for T-Mobile, File)