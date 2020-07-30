Record surge in daily shipping volumes for UPS in 2Q

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people‚Äôs homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries. UPS said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that the coronavirus outbreak has created ‚Äúsignificant headwinds.‚Äù (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)