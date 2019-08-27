ArcelorMittal acquires Quebec metals recycling company Legault Metal

In this Feb. 15, 2013, file photo, finished galvanized steel coils await shipment at ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File

CONTRECOEUR, Que. - ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada says it's acquiring the assets of Legault Metal Inc., a metals recycling company in Quebec.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Legault Metal has facilities in Trecesson, Val d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda and La Sarre, Que.

The locations are expected to operate under the Legault Metal banner as a division of the big steel producer.

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada uses iron ore from northern Quebec and scrap metal to produce steel.

The company currently owns a recycling and scrap processing centre in Contrecoeur, Que.

