Coronavirus compels telecommuting, travel limits for media

FILE - This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. Media companies are balancing the need to cover the coronavirus outbreak with the need to keep their employees safe. The New York Times told its employees this week that if they want to work remotely they can do so. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)