With masks and distancing, Volkswagen restarts production

Company doctor Katrin Beck, 2nd of left, talks with journalists during the production restart of the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, Germany, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Volkswagen starts with step-by-step resumption of production. The car company are completely converting the plant in Zwickau from 100 percent combustion engine to 100 percent electric. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)